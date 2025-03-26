Villupuram Collector inspects development projects in Gingee taluk

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman inspected various ongoing development projects in Gingee taluk on Tuesday. The visit covered the Konalur, Konai, and Chittampoondi panchayats.

According to the release, Collector Rahman verified the eligibility of 19 beneficiaries for free house site pattas at Konalur panchayat by visiting their residences. He also inspected a 30,000-litre overhead water tank to assess its maintenance and sanitation. The release added that the maintenance staff was instructed to display water chlorination schedules for public awareness.

Under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme, the collector reviewed houses currently under construction to ensure they comply with government guidelines. He also assessed the feasibility of establishing a new fair-price shop based on public demand. Additionally, the collector inspected a household tap connection project valued at Rs 5.10 lakh, funded by the 15th Finance Commission Grant, to ensure a regular water supply. The collector also evaluated the condition of the local Anganwadi and panchayat office buildings for renovation.

The PM-Janman Scheme housing project was evaluated in Konai panchayat's Kattukkollai hamlet. Of the 11 sanctioned houses (Rs 5.07 lakh each), none were completed, while two were undergoing final finishing.

At Chittampoondi, he inspected the ongoing construction of the 13.71 crore government arts and science college. Spanning 49,593 sq ft with three floors, it will feature classrooms, laboratories, a library, staff rooms, and sanitation facilities. Additional amenities include purified drinking water, a ramp for the differently abled, borewells, overhead tanks, and fire safety systems.