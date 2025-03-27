CCMC removes illegal advertisement hoardings along Kavundampalayam road

COIMBATORE: In the last two days, town planning officials of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) removed several illegal advertisement hoardings and supporting iron railings that were installed on buildings along the Kavundampalayam flyover on Mettupalayam Road. On March 24, TNIE published a report on the problems faced by motorists due to distraction caused by the hoardings.

Following this, the CCMC launched a drive to identify and remove illegal advertisement hoardings.

Town Planning department officials from CCMC west zone and north zone carried out the drive. Speaking to TNIE, an officer said, “So far, ten illegal hoardings were identified in the stretch. Of them, four hoardings were removed in the north zone on Wednesday.

The iron supporting structures need to be removed. Due to the scorching summer, workers could remove only two iron railings in a day. In the west zone, four hoardings and two railings have been removed. The remaining structures would be removed soon. Hoardings approved by CCMC will not be removed. So far, no fine has been levied on building owners for allowing illegal hoardings. “

Social activists however said CCMC is not following IRC norms that prohibit placing advertisementss close to the road in a way which distracts motorists.

Despite multiple attempts, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran did not respond to TNIE’s calls for a comment on the matter.