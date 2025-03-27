Complete Sathankulam custodial death case trial in two months, Madras HC tells trial court

MADURAI: Dismissing the bail petition filed by former police sub-inspector P Ragu Ganesh, one of the key accused in the Sathankulam custodial death case, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the trial court to complete the trial within two months.

Justice K Murali Shankar passed the order after strong objections were made by the CBI and the victim's family against granting bail to Ganesh. It may be noted that this is the fifth time the high court has granted time extension to the trial court in the case, after directing it to complete the trial in six months in March 2021.

Ganesh was arrested along with nine other policemen over the alleged custodial death of two traders — P Jeyaraj and his son Beniks — in Thoothukudi in June 2020. The CBI filed a chargesheet in the case and the trial is underway since 2020. Claiming that the prolonged trial is affecting his fundamental rights, Ganesh had moved the bail plea.

But the CBI special public prosecutor objected to it, stating that the trial is at a crucial stage and granting bail to Ganesh would affect the same. The delay is mainly due to lengthy cross-examinations by the accused police personnel, he further alleged, adding that one of the accused took over 40 hearings for cross-examination of just two witnesses. The CBI investigation officer, who was being examined, was the last prosecution witness, the special PP added.

He also pointed out the vacancy of the presiding officer post in the I Additional District Court, Madurai, which was conducting the trial, contributed to the delay. The post has been vacant since November 11, 2024 and the III Additional District Judge is conducting the trial in this case, in addition to the other cases listed before his court.

The counsel appearing for Jeyaraj's wife Selvarani had also expressed objections citing the accused are influential persons and may tamper with the evidence and witnesses if let on bail.