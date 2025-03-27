Grama natham land can be private asset if owned for a long time: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: In a judgment that could have wider ramifications, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ruled that grama natham land becomes private property of an occupant if it is occupied for a reasonably long time and such occupation was recognised by the state by way of successive transfers of the particular land.

Importantly, the court said that tahsildars need not reject the application for issuance of patta only on the grounds that the land is classified as grama natham or by citing the ceiling limits (of 3 cents) in Revenue Standing Order, since those limits relate only to “unoccupied” grama natham land and “not occupied” land.

The judge directed the revenue authorities to consider the applications of the petitioner and issue them patta after ascertaining they have been in occupation for a fairly long time. Justice N Anand Venkatesh issued the ruling while disposing a batch of petitions filed by different persons from Krishnagiri, Tiruppur and Tiruvannamalai districts, seeking orders to the revenue department to issue patta for the grama natham land under their occupation for a long time.

“Where the grama natham land is occupied and such occupation has been recognised by the state by way of successive transfers etc, the land is the private property of the occupant. Such lands cannot be regarded as government property nor can they be regarded as encroachments by virtue of the exception contained in Section 2 of the Act,” the judge said in the order, while elaborately discussing previous differing judgments of the court on the issue.