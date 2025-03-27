Investigate MGNREGS funds misuse: Madras High Court

COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to investigate irregularities in construction of a check dam under MGNREGS at Ramanpattinam panchayat in Pollachi and recover the cost from the panchayat president if irregularities were found.

A bench comprising Justices M Subramaniam and K Rajasekar passed the order on March 3, on the petition filed by RC Ramaraj, a resident of Ramanathapuram village in Ramapattinam panchayat seeking investigation into alleged funds misappropriation by the panchayat president R Ponnusamy whose tenure ended on January 5, 2025.

The bench said the government should ensure that the financial loss caused is fully recovered from Ponnusamy as expeditiously as possible if irregularities are found.

It also said, if necessary, criminal prosecution must be launched as per law against Ponnusamy According to sources, on April 30, 2024, the district collector directed the assistant director of rural development panchayat to issue show cause notice to Ponnusamy based on complaints. After holding an inquiry, the AD submitted a report that no irregularities were committed.

On October 1, 2024, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan quashed the order issued by the assistant director of rural development-panchayat dropping action against Ponnusamy.

The court observed that Ponnusamy had disbursed salary to labourers and purchased materials without even knowing that construction of seven check dams came under the Public Works Department, thereby misappropriating huge sum of money of Ramapattinam panchayat.

After the quash order, the petitioner filed a writ plea, which was heard by the two-judge bench, seeking an investigation on it.