‘Kanakku’, ‘thappu kanakku’ echo in Tamil Nadu Assembly

CHENNAI: Amidst speculations that the meeting between Edappadi K Palaniswami and Amit Shah would pave the way for the resumption of ties between the AIADMK and the BJP, the issue echoed in the Assembly, without naming the leaders.

Minister Kadambur Raju (AIADMK), after completing his speech on the demands for grants for the rural development department, said, “The AIADMK was launched as Puratchi Thalaivar (MG Ramachandran) had asked for (kanakku) accounts (from DMK leaders).

In 2026, we will conclude the accounts of those that need to be concluded and will start AIADMK’s account under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami.”In a quick repartee, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said, “Those who launched their party by asking for accounts are now doing Thappu kanakku (wrong calculation).

In response, AIADMK whip SP Velumani said, “The calculation of late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa never went wrong. If you make proper addition and subtraction, the calculation will be right in the end,” Velumani said indicating whatever his leader Palaniswami does would not go wrong.