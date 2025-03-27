Nellai corporation plans Rs 55 crore project to tackle pollution in Thamirabarani river

TIRUNELVELI: Installation of solar panels at corporation offices, setting up of smart classrooms in corporation schools, and construction of electric crematorium for animals and a sterilization centre for strays were among the topics Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor G Ramakrishnan raised, while presenting the corporation budget in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Dr N O Sukhaputra and others on Wednesday.

Additionally, a Rs 55.72 crore project to prevent pollution in the Thamirabarani river has been planned.

Ramakrishnan said Rs 10 lakh each has been allocated for ward development funds of corporation councillors. "The corporation will implement a solar project worth Rs 15 crore to reduce electricity expenses, while Rs 50 lakh has been earmarked for setting up fitness centres in corporation parks. Bus shelters with modern amenities will be built on key roads, with private participation at a cost of Rs 8 crore. Smart classrooms will be established in corporation schools at Rs 2.4 crore. Additionally, Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the renovation of corporation parks, while Rs 1.5 crore will be spent on constructing an electric crematorium for animals," he added.

Ramakrishnan said the corporation will procure four compressor machines and three front-loader vehicles for toilet cleaning at Rs 1.5 crore. Vehicles for handling cattle will be purchased for Rs 60 lakh, while Rs 3 lakh has been allocated as an incentive for schools achieving a 100% pass rate. A sterilisation centre for stray dogs will be set up at Rs 4 crore.

The corporation will introduce special training in chess, badminton, and skating for corporation school students for Rs 30 lakh. Rs 30 lakh will be used to identify historical landmarks in Tirunelveli. Mobile tax collection vehicles will be purchased at Rs 25 lakh, and Rs 90 lakh for four encroachment removal vehicles.

"With funding from the German Development Bank, under the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Fund, Rs 93.44 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a sewage treatment plant.

The project agreement was signed on January 21, and the tender review is in progress. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Rs 5.41 crore has been allocated to set up a windrow composting facility at the Ramayanpatti dump yard," he said.

"The corporation will undertake road repairs covering 237 km at Rs 130 crore, while Rs 1.6 crore has been earmarked for the construction of four cattle shelters across the four zones. A new bus stand will be developed at Palaya Pettai," he added.