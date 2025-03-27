PM Modi to open new Pamban rail bridge on April 6

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu on April 6, during Ram Navami, to pay respects at the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and inaugurate the new Pamban Bridge.

According to sources, the prime minister will travel to Rameswaram from Sri Lanka in April after concluding a bilateral visit. He will be in Thailand on April 3 and 4 to attend the sub-regional BIMSETC summit. After the summit, Modi will travel on a two-city trip to Colombo and Anuradhapura until May 6.

This PM visit comes amid indications that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reviving its relationship with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ahead of the upcoming state Assembly election. The new bridge will replace the old one closed in 2022 due to corrosion.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw previously shared details on social media about “India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge” in November 2024.

The new bridge, spanning over 2.5 km and built by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) at a cost of Rs 535 crore, is designed to handle faster trains and increased traffic.

Vaishnaw emphasised that the bridge symbolises progress and modern engineering, enhancing connectivity between the mainland and Rameswaram.

Responding to a question about the inauguration of the new bridge, Southern Railway General Manager R N Singh said, “PM Modi is likely to visit Rameswaram to open the bridge on April 6 and participate in a public meeting in Rameswaram. We are yet to get other details about the programme.