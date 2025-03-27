Puducherry government announces free bus services to college students

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government will operate free bus services for all students studying in Pondicherry University and colleges across urban and rural areas of Puducherry and Karaikal, Home Minister A Namassivayam who also holds the education portfolio announced on Wednesday. The initiative will be similar to the existing free transport services for school students.

Winding up the discussion on the demand for grants for his departments, Namassivayam said that the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Financial Assistance Scheme (PKFAS) for CENTAC-sponsored students would be restructured. From the academic year 2024-25, students with an annual parental income of up to Rs 8 lakh will receive full tuition fee assistance, while those from families earning above this threshold will be eligible for 50% financial support. Additionally, the CENTAC application fee has been waived for all students, he said.

Under the PM-USHA scheme of the central government, Puducherry has received Rs 10 crore from the Union Ministry of Education for various academic and infrastructural activities, with a focus on improving facilities for female students in colleges. Furthermore, Rs 5 crore has been allocated under the Centrally Sponsored RUSA 3.0 scheme to enhance education quality and student development at Tagore College of Arts and Science, Mahatma Gandhi Government Arts College in Mahe, and Avvaiyar Government College in Karaikal.

In a move to enhance student safety, smart ID cards with tracking chips will be issued to government school students of classes 9 to 12. The government also plans to provide specialised training for students excelling in sports.

Namassivayam stated that efforts are under way to establish a second India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) in Puducherry. The minister confirmed that the power tariff would remain unchanged for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Plans are also in place to establish an IT park and a Rs 120 crore PM-Ekta Mall at the AFT mill premises, while land allocation for industries in the newly developed 750-acre industrial park at Karasur would start shortly.

To enhance energy efficiency, all streetlights in Puducherry will be converted to LED lights.

The government also aims to promote the PM-Surya Ghar scheme, encouraging solar power adoption.