Raids on lodges will continue: Tiruppur police

TIRUPPUR: Lodge and hotel owners in Tiruppur have complained to city police commissioner saying frequent police raids are affecting their business. Police Commissioner S Rajendran, however, said the raids would continue as they are detecting major crimes.

Recently, Rajendran formed three special teams, each consisting of four policemen and a female constable, that have been conducting intensive searches on hotels and lodges. On Tuesday, members of the Tiruppur lodging hotel owners association filed a complaint stating, “ Everyday, a large number of people from across the country and abroad come to Tiruppur on business, and they usually stay in hotels and lodges.

However, the frequent searches in the past few weeks are scaring away our customers. The searches should be conducted in such a way that it does not affect our business.”

Responding to the complaint, Rajendran told TNIE that the searches will continue as major crimes have come to light. He added, “The searches have been very useful and led to reduction in crime in the city.

Several gangs peddling/using meth and heroin have been caught during the raids. Even offenders who came here from other districts have been caught. So, the searches will continue. Lodge owners should cooperate with us.”