Stalker ‘sets girl on fire’ for rejecting overtures

THOOTHUKUDI : A stalker and his friend allegedly poured kerosene and set ablaze a 17-year-old minor girl for rejecting his overtures at Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi late on Sunday. The girl suffered 65% burn injuries and has been admitted to the Thoothukudi medical college hospital for treatment. She in a critical condition, hospital sources said.

The Ettayapuram police on Tuesday arrested Santhosh (21) and his friend Muthaiah based on the girl’s statement to police. The suspects were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Palayamkottai central prison on Tuesday. Police have not revealed the sections under which the accused have been charged with.

Thoothukudi SP Albert John told TNIE that the two had been arrested as their presence in the village on Sunday was confirmed, and further interrogation is on. Sources said the victim was living with her mother at Paramakudi of Ramanathapuram district.

According to sources, Santhosh, who was residing near the girl’s house, was stalking her for a long time. Unable to bear his torture, the victim’s family filed a complaint with the Paramakudi police on August 2, 2024, and the police gave a stern warning to him.

But Santhosh continued to stalk her and the girl was sent to her grandmother’s house at Keela Nambipuram near Ettayapuram. On Sunday, a few neighbours found the victim battling for life with burn injuries at her grandmother’s house. After dousing the fire, they admitted her to the Thoothukudi hospital.