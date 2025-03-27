Tamil Nadu court sentences fake lawyer to six-year in jail

PUDUCHERRY: Tirukoilur Judicial Magistrate Court sentenced a man, who falsely claimed to be a lawyer under another person's registration number and certificates, to six years in prison and also slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 on him. It should be noted that the case was registered in 2022 and the trial went on for nearly 2.5 years.

According to the Tirukoilur Bar Association, A Veeran, a resident of G Ariyur village near Tirukoilur, argued cases in court for over a period of five years. He had been practicing as a lawyer without valid credentials.

Following complaints regarding his registration number and certificates, the Tirukoilur Bar Association launched an inquiry. Association president S K Rajkumar said, "Inquiry revealed that Veeran used the registration number of a lawyer from Pudukkottai." The association then referred the matter to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Bar Council.

Based on this, Rajkumar lodged a complaint at the Tirukoilur police station in November 2022, police registered a case and launched a search for Veeran. However, he went into hiding and later secured anticipatory bail.

During the final hearing, the court confirmed that Veeran had fraudulently claimed to be a lawyer and argued cases. Veeran was also absent during the final hearing on Wednesday.