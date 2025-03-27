Tamil Nadu declares Kasampatty sacred grove as State’s second Biodiversity Heritage Site

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has approved the notification of Kasampatty (Veera Kovil) Sacred Grove in Dindigul as a Biodiversity Heritage Site (BHS) under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

The forest department officially published the notification in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette, marking the site as the state’s second BHS, following Arittapatti in Madurai, designated in 2022.

Spanning 4.97 hectares near the Alagarmalai Reserve Forest, the Kasampatty Sacred Grove is a vibrant ecosystem and a culturally significant site where locals worship the deity “Veeranan”.

The grove is home to an array of biodiversity, including 48 tree species, 22 shrubs, 21 lianas, and 29 herbs. It supports over 12 bird species, small mammals, reptiles, and a variety of insects, serving as an ecological bridge that enhances local wildlife and environmental stability. The grove’s proximity to mango plantations also highlights its role in pollination and soil fertility, benefiting both nature and agriculture.

The decision was taken following a proposal from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board, supported by the district collector of Dindigul. The Reddiyapatty Panchayat Council passed a resolution endorsing the BHS status, reflecting the community’s long-standing tradition of conservation. Importantly, the designation ensures that existing practices, including worship at the Veera Kovil temple, remain unrestricted, aligning with the BHS guidelines that prioritise both conservation and community welfare.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Department, who passed the government order, said, "This initiative ensures the long-term protection of the grove’s genetic diversity, ecological significance, and cultural legacy for future generations."