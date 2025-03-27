Tamil Nadu govt to conduct rural body polls after merger of 375 village panchayats

CHENNAI: The state government will conduct rural local body elections in 27 districts only after the merger of 375 village panchayats with their nearest urban local bodies, ministers I Periyasamy and KN Nehru informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

During a debate on the demand for grants for the rural development department, MLAs M Chinnadurai (CPM), SP Venkateshwaran (PMK), and K Marimuthu (CPI) urged the government to hold elections for rural local bodies in 27 districts to ensure governance by elected representatives.

Responding to their demand, Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy said the process of merging around 375 village panchayats with nearby municipalities, municipal corporations, and town panchayats is under way.

He acknowledged concerns about these panchayats among residents, who fear losing employment opportunities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) after the merger. However, he assured the municipal administration department has already promised to preserve these job opportunities, and discussions are going on with local residents to facilitate the transition.

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru further clarified once the concerns of the affected village panchayats are addressed, the government will focus on reclassifying communal rotation and bifurcating larger urban local bodies. A panel has been formed to oversee the process.

“After completing all necessary procedures and considering the recommendations of the district collectors, a decision on conducting the local body elections in these 27 districts will be made,” he added.