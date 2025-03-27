Tiruchy corporation presents Rs 128.95-crore deficit budget for 2025-26

TIRUCHY: While projecting a fiscal deficit of Rs 128.95 crore, the Tiruchy corporation budget for financial year 2025-26 tabled on Wednesday earmarked major allocations for stre ngthening canal banks and improving storm water drains in the city, the reconstruction of the Gandhi Market building, and installation of a solar power plant in Panjappur, among others.

Delivering the keynote address ahead of the commencement of the session, Corporation Mayor Mu Anbalagan said that the budget focuses on improving basic infrastructure in the city. He also clarified that the corporation has no plans to shift all of Gandhi Market’s traders to Panjappur. Further he stressed that the upcoming market in Panjappur is for wholesale traders.

Taxation-Finance Committee chairperson T Muthuselvam then tabled the budget for 2025-26.

According to the budget, the expected revenue for 2025-26 is Rs 1,308.16 crore, while the expected expenditure is Rs 1,437.11 crore, leaving the civic body with a projected deficit of Rs 128.95 crore.

In the education sector, the expected revenue is Rs 25.30 crore while the expected expenditure is Rs 17.44 crore, netting a projected surplus of Rs 7.86 crore.

Pointing to the deficit and the “lack” of revenue generation projects, AIADMK councillors Ambikapathi KK, Anusiya Ravishankar and Aravindan staged a walkout.

The budget has made an allocation of Rs 16.84 crore for undertaking underground drainage (UGD) work in Ward 60, Rs 3.65 crore for the work in Ward 4 and a similar allocation for a few other wards.

Identifying about five flood-prone areas in the city, the budget has earmarked Rs 2 crore each to tackle inundation in the areas.

An allocation of Rs 60 crore has been made towards the reconstruction of the Gandhi Market building.