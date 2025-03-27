To meet summer demand, TNEB to buy 6,000 MW power from private players

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) is set to purchase 6,000 MW of power from private sources to meet the electricity demand, which is expected to reach 22,000 MW in the ongoing summer compared to the peak demand of 20,830 MW recorded last April, said Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting with TNEB officials, the minister, explaining the need for large-scale power purchases, said, “Due to inadequate power generation from our own stations and unexpected incidents like the fire at Thoothukudi Thermal Power Plant and the collapse of a bunker at Mettur, we are left with no choice but to buy power from private players.”

He added tenders have been floated for building a new bunker at Mettur. “In Thoothukudi, out of the three units where a fire occurred, the third unit will resume power generation soon. Work is under way to repair the remaining two units,” he said.

On the long-term plans to increase power generation, he said, “The thermal power plants in Udangudi and Uppur will start operation soon. We have also prepared a project report for a 14,500 MW pumped storage project in the Western Ghats. However, four proposed sites fall under Ecologically Sensitive Areas, as per a draft notification by the union government. We will discuss this with the centre.”

On the delay in power projects, he said land acquisition and financial constraints are delaying many solar projects.