Two held for raping, extorting Rs 50k from 30-year-old woman

PUDUCHERRY: Two men were arrested near Vriddhachalam for allegedly raping and extorting Rs 50,000 and three sovereigns of gold from a 30-year-old woman.

The accused were identified as S Sivakumar (23) of Ko Mavidanthal village in Cuddalore district and K Vinoth Kumar (23) Puthu Colony near the village. According to the police sources within Kammapuram police station, S Sivakumar, who was working in a textile company in Tiruppur, raped the victim, who was married, a few weeks ago and recorded a video of the incident. The accused was known to the victim.

"Sivakumar used the video as a medium to threaten her and raped her again. He also shared the video with his friend, K Vinoth Kumar, who also raped her. After that, Sivakumar took Rs 50,000 in cash and three sovereigns of gold from her, warning that he would share the video on social media if she did not comply," police sources added.

A few days ago, Vinoth demanded more money, following which the woman filed a complaint at Kammapuram police station. After an inquiry, police registered a case and arrested both Sivakumar and Vinoth on Tuesday. Their mobile phones were seized, and further investigation is under way.