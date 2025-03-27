Union govt's delimitation plan will reduce LS seats of TN, Kerala: CPM state secretary

MADURAI: Delimitation plan of the BJP government will affect the seats for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, said CPM state secretary P Shanmugam. The initiative will hurt states which had successfully implemented family planning schemes.

Addressing media persons, Shanmugam said, "If delimitation is introduced on the basis of population, several southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala would be affected and the number of constituencies will be reduced.

To resolve the issue, Chief Minister MK Stalin took the issue forward and organised a JAC meet, which saw the participation of several leaders and chief ministers from across the country. It helped to reach a consensus and create an agenda to fight the union government's desperate plan."

He added, "CPIM's 24th Party Congress is scheduled to be held from April 1 to 6 in Madurai. All state secretaries and office bearers will be participating including Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and other dignitaries.

On April 3, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka State Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will be participating in the 'Conference on Protection of Rights of State Governments' in Tamukkam ground in Madurai city.

Famous personalities such as Directors Raju Murugan and Sasi Kumar, Vetrimaran and actors Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj will also be participating in the various events."