11 TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for IMBL violation, lodged in Jaffna prison

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy seized one boat and arrested 11 Indian fishermen hailing from Pamban and Rameswaram for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on Thursday.

Sources from the fisheries department said that over 400 boats ventured into the sea from Rameswaram on Thursday. The Sri Lankan Navy patrol unit started chasing away the fishermen, who were allegedly violating the IMBL. One boat allegedly remained in Lankan waters, and was caught by the patrolling unit off Delft Island.

Sri Lankan Navy official sources said the boat was caught fishing in Lankan waters with 11 Indian fishermen, who were arrested and taken to Kankesanthurai port. The arrested fishermen were handed over to Fisheries inspector of Mailadi for further legal proceedings. They were produced before court and the fishermen have been remanded till April 9. At present, they are lodged in Jaffna prison.

According to the navy, about 21 boats and 159 Indian fishermen have been arrested for IMBL violation in 2025. The fisheries department officials here said the seized boat was owned by A Jerjies of Rameswaram, which had 11 fishermen aboard. The fishermen and boat’s details have been sent to officials concerned for further legal proceedings.

The fishermen association from Rameswaram condemned the arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy. They urged the central government to take immediate action to release the fishermen and retrieve the boat.

Notably, a team of five fishermen leaders from Rameswaram held talks with their Sri Lankan counterparts on Wednesday, towards bringing a permanent solution to the prolonging fishermen issues in inter-country waters.

CM urges Jaishankar to secure release of TN fishers

Chennai: Expressing serious concern about the arrest of 11 fishermen from Rameswaram along with their fishing boat by the SL Navy on Wednesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to extend all possible consular and legal assistance to secure the immediate release of the fishermen and their boats. The CM, in his letter, said the Lankan Navy has arrested 147 fishermen and 19 boats in 11 incidents. The CM said Jaishankar had assured that the union government would make every effort to ensure the welfare of the fishermen. “Despite these efforts, arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Lankan Navy has escalated to unprecedented levels in the recent months,” Stalin added. ENS