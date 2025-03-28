18 kids get stomach-ache after school breakfast in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: A total of 18 students from the Panchayat Union Primary School in Kadathur complained of stomach ache after having breakfast under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme on Thursday. They were taken to Harur Government Hospital, where 16 were discharged after a check-up, while two remain under observation due to pre-existing health conditions.

Sources said 42 students were served rice upma and sambar. Shortly after eating, 18 students reported stomach pain, prompting staff to take them to hospital.

Harur District Education Officer M Chinnamaadhu stated that while 42 children ate the meal, only 18 showed symptoms.

Staff also consumed the food to check for issues but faced no complications. FSSAI officials have collected samples for testing.

Health officials confirmed no signs of food poisoning, suggesting a few students may have had unrelated stomach aches, while others imitated symptoms.

The two students under observation had low blood pressure but are stable, and there is no cause for concern.