200 auto drivers register in welfare board in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The city police organised a special registration camp for auto rickshaw drivers to register under the Government Labour Welfare Board at the Traffic Children Park in the Police Recruit School campus. Around 200 drivers registered during the camp held on Thursday.

“The camp was organised to support auto rickshaw drivers who work in the unorganised sector, enabling them to access benefits from welfare board schemes and government insurance programmes. Many of these drivers face economic hardships,” said City Police Commissioner A Saravana Sundar.

The event took place with support from the Labour Department, India Post, and State Bank of India (SBI). The labour department provided free registration for membership, while India Post and SBI offered accidental insurance policies.

“We observed that some auto drivers who did not have an insurance, became victims of road accidents, struggling to meet basic needs. This camp aims to improve their well-being and foster a better relationship between the police and drivers. We plan to organise similar welfare programmes for other sectors in need of such benefits,” stated S Ashok Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) for the city.