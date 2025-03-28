65-year-old sleeping on pavement raped, guest worker held in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 65-year-old ragpicker who was sleeping on a pavement at Anna Nagar in Kovilpalayam was sexually assaulted in the wee hours on Wednesday. The woman suffered severe injuries and has been admitted in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Police detained three suspects, all guest workers staying in the locality, for questioning and arrested a 23-year-old man on Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as S Samir Malik, a native of Guluba village in Gajapati district in Odisha. He had come to the city two months ago and was working as construction labourer.

Police said the survivor was a rag picker from Thoothukudi who has been living in Anna Nagar with two sisters for around a year. She used to sleep on the pavement. On Tuesday night, the woman allegedly consumed liquor and was sleeping in front of the construction site, where the suspect stayed. Samir, who was also drunk, sexually assaulted her. Locals alerted police and they admitted her to hospital around 6 am.

On Wednesday, police detained Samir and two other guest workers who were in the construction site. After inquiry, they arrested Samir. He was produced in court on Thursday and remanded to prison.