AIADMK MLAs evicted en masse from Tamil Nadu assembly

CHENNAI: Members of the AIADMK party, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, were evicted enmasse from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday. Speaker M Appavu made the decision after the MLAs demanded to discuss an urgent public matter during the zero hour.

Outside the Assembly, Palaniswami told reporters that he wanted to discuss the murder of a police officer near Usilampatti, which occurred on Thursday, but the Speaker did not permit him to do so.

The conflict began after the question hour ended, when Palaniswami attempted to bring up the issue. Leader of the House, Duraimurugan, argued that the Speaker should only allow members to speak on specific issues if they have given prior notice and if the relevant minister is prepared to respond. He also expressed concern that allowing the Leader of the Opposition to speak without prior notice would establish an undesirable precedent.

Palaniswami countered that there were previous instances where urgent public matters were raised during the zero hour. As AIADMK MLAs stood up, insisting on Palaniswami being given the opportunity to speak, Chief Minister MK Stalin supported Duraimurugan's viewpoint. This led to the AIADMK MLAs chanting slogans, causing a disturbance in the Assembly.

Duraimurugan then pointed out that Deputy Chief Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin was waiting to address the discussion on grant demands for his departments, and urged the Speaker to restore order. The Chief Minister stated that he was ready to answer questions from the opposition, provided the AIADMK MLAs followed the Assembly's rules.

Palaniswami was then seen speaking to the Speaker in an agitated manner. The Speaker asked the AIADMK MLAs to sit down, warning that he would take action if they did not comply. When they continued to chant slogans, the Speaker ordered their removal for the day. Following this, Palaniswami and his fellow MLAs were escorted out of the Assembly.