Butcher arrested in TN after Nagapattinam woman walks into police station carrying stolen goat's head

NAGAPATTINAM: A 50-year-old butcher was arrested near Nagapattinam for allegedly stealing and slaughtering a woman's goat last week. A case was registered after she walked into a police station with the slaughtered animal's head.

On March 19, S Poongodi (31) of Vadakkupoigainallur found that her three-year-old, black, milch goat was missing from the shed. After a frantic search for two days, Poongodi said she and her family members in the early hours of March 21 spotted goatskin amidst the litter near a drain near Kallaar.

Suspecting that it was her goat’s and that it was slaughtered, Poongodi searched meat stalls in the locality. She then said she found her goat's head kept in a shop run by M Syed Ahamed (50) of Kallaar. Poongodi then questioned Ahamed who allegedly said that he had already sold the meat from her goat.

He also allegedly threatened her of dire consequences. Poongodi then grabbed the goat's head from the stall and walked into Nagapattinam Town Police Station demanding action against Ahamed. The following day, the police arrested Ahamed on charges including mischief by killing an animal.

"The accused had confessed to stealing and slaughtering the complainant's goat. He has been booked and remanded in custody," SI R Vivek Raviraj told TNIE. "Miscreants have been stealing goats from people for slaughter near Nagapattinam. There should be strict action against them," said Poongodi, who is pursuing first year in law.