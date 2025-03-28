Madras HC tells archaeology dept to consider plea on establishing museum at Alagankulam excavation site

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state archeology department to consider a plea seeking establishment of a museum at the excavation site at Alagankulam village in Ramanathapuram.

A bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and S Srimathy passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by NP Asokan, an advocate from the above village. Asokan stated in his petition that Alagankulam is surrounded by sea on two sides and on the third side, it is bound by Vaigai River, which joins the Bay of Bengal in the said village.

Following the discovery of ancient coins from the village in 1984, excavations were conducted from 1986 to 1987 in the village and nearly 2,360-year-old artefacts were found. After this, several excavations were conducted in 1990-1991, 1993-1994, 1995-1996, 1997 and finally in 2016-2017.