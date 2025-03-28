Priest, driver sentenced to seven years in jail for sexually assaulting several women in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: The Tirunelveli Mahila Court on Thursday sentenced a Christian priest and his driver to seven years of concurrent imprisonment for sexually assaulting several women and threatening to disseminate their explicit photographs online, in 2016.

Following trial proceedings, Mahila Court Judge T Panneerselvam convicted Joshua Emmanuel (47), a priest from Karuppur near Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district, and his driver Vinoth Kumar (32). The court sentenced Joshua to 24 years under various sections of the IPC and IT Act, ordering that the sentences run concurrently for seven years.

He was also fined Rs 54,000. Vinoth Kumar was sentenced to 15 years under different sections, and will serve them concurrently for seven years, and was fined Rs 3,000. He was convicted of conniving with Joshua in the crimes.

Joshua Emmanuel lured women under the pretext of performing prayers to ward off ‘evil forces’ affecting their lives. He allegedly took them to secluded locations, where he sexually exploited them and extorted their jewellery.