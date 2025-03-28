Puducherry Assembly adopts 16th resolution urging Centre to grant statehood to the Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Thursday urging the centre to grant statehood to the Union Territory of Puducherry. This marks the 16th resolution passed by the House, with previous efforts yet to yield results.

The private member resolution, initially tabled by Leader of Opposition R Siva (DMK), AMH Nazeem (DMK), R Senthil Kumar (DMK), and Independent legislator G Nehru, was converted into a government resolution and adopted with support from the ruling AINRC and BJP.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister N Rangasamy emphasised that statehood was a collective demand across party lines. “All members have expressed the necessity for granting statehood, and there is no doubt about its importance. The Cabinet also shares the sentiment of the MLAs. A conducive atmosphere is prevailing, and we are hopeful of its materialisation,” he said.

Leader of Opposition R Siva lambasted the centre’s inaction despite multiple resolutions. “Fifteen times we have passed similar resolutions, but irrespective of which party is in power at the centre, the demand remains unfulfilled. Earlier, the Congress government ignored our plea, and now the BJP follows the same approach,” he stated.