Puducherry Assembly adopts 16th resolution urging Centre to grant statehood to the Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Thursday urging the centre to grant statehood to the Union Territory of Puducherry. This marks the 16th resolution passed by the House, with previous efforts yet to yield results.
The private member resolution, initially tabled by Leader of Opposition R Siva (DMK), AMH Nazeem (DMK), R Senthil Kumar (DMK), and Independent legislator G Nehru, was converted into a government resolution and adopted with support from the ruling AINRC and BJP.
Moving the resolution, Chief Minister N Rangasamy emphasised that statehood was a collective demand across party lines. “All members have expressed the necessity for granting statehood, and there is no doubt about its importance. The Cabinet also shares the sentiment of the MLAs. A conducive atmosphere is prevailing, and we are hopeful of its materialisation,” he said.
Leader of Opposition R Siva lambasted the centre’s inaction despite multiple resolutions. “Fifteen times we have passed similar resolutions, but irrespective of which party is in power at the centre, the demand remains unfulfilled. Earlier, the Congress government ignored our plea, and now the BJP follows the same approach,” he stated.
He highlighted several administrative and financial challenges: “The elected government has limited powers and lacks administrative freedom. We are at the mercy of bureaucrats.” Siva also pointed out that AINRC’s electoral alliance with the BJP had not helped secure statehood despite a “double-engine government.”
Recalling Puducherry’s fight for liberation from French rule and against the proposal to merge it with Tamil Nadu, he said that Puducherry should fight for statehood. He urged Chief Minister Rangasamy to reconsider the alliance and fight for statehood, assuring him that the DMK would extend full support.
DMK legislator AMH Nazeem highlighted Puducherry's financial dependence on the Centre, stating, “We are at Delhi’s mercy even to spend our own money.” He noted that while smaller-populated states have received statehood, Puducherry remains overlooked.
Senthil Kumar questioned the decision to keep Puducherry as a Union Territory, pointing out the region's significant revenue contribution and minimal Central support. He argued that denying statehood makes residents feel like second-class citizens. Other speakers, including Congress leader M Vaidiyanathan and DMK's Anibal Kennedy, supported the call for full statehood.