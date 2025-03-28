Researchers find breeding colonies of terns in sandbars of Adam's Bridge

THOOTHUKUDI: Researchers observed breeding colonies of six bird species including the Brown Noddy and five tern species at the sand bars of Adam's Bridge, also called the Ram Setu, along the Indian Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The Adam's Bridge, which is about 8 km southeast of Arichalmunai point in Rameswaram, consists of sand banks in the Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve that intermittently connects Rameswaram and Sri Lanka.

The study ‘Breeding tern colonies on the sandbars of Adam's Bridge, India:

new records and significance’ was published on March 26 in the 'Journal of Threatened Taxa'. It documents the breeding colonies of five tern species including the Bridled Tern, Saunder's Tern, Little Tern, Greater Crested Tern and Roseate Tern in the sandbars of Adam's Bridge.

To study the terns' breeding activity, five teams of researchers accompanied by personnel from the Wildlife Division of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve, surveyed the sand bars between June and August in 2024. They managed to record 16 waterbird species.

Senior Researcher H Byju and Research Scholar H Maitreyi of the Centre of Advanced Study in Marine Biology; Birder and Founder of Iragukal Amritha Nature Trust N Raveendran and Biologist of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve DA Marshal authored the paper.

Lead author H Byju told TNIE that breeding was confined to sandbar III and VII, while the largest colony of breeding terns was sighted at sandbar VII.