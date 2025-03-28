Tamil Nadu

Roof collapse at under-construction bus shelter sparks controversy in TN

The shelter, which includes drinking water facilities, is being built at a cost of Rs 25 lakh under the MLA Constituency Development Fund.
The collapsed roof of the under construction shelter. Photo | Express
KALLAKURICHI: A portion of the roof of an under-construction bus shelter at Pagandai Junction Road near Rishivandiyam collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, sparking controversy on social media. Officials attributed the incident to the removal of support structures during modifications. No casualties were reported.

Upon receiving information about the collapse, officials from the Rural Development Department and the Block Development Office (BDO) inspected the site. Videos of the incident circulated on social media, with allegations of substandard construction.

A senior BDO official clarified that the shelter had been under construction for the past three months. “On Tuesday, the contractor was instructed to modify the front design. Bricks, cement, and M-sand were moved to the roof to facilitate this.

During this process, workers on the ground removed the wooden support poles used for concrete laying, causing a portion of the roof to collapse due to excess load. Some individuals are spreading misleading information regarding the incident,” the official said. Officials assured that the construction work would proceed as per safety standards.

