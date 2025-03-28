Students protest at TN's Arignar Anna Government Arts College over faculty disputes

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Students from the History Department at Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Cheyyar, located in the Tiruvannamalai district, organised a protest on Thursday to call for action against the Head of the Political Science Department, who has been absent due to ongoing disputes with another faculty member.

The college serves over 8,000 students across various departments, including around 900 undergraduate History students. Professor Murugesan, a former professor of the History Department, currently heads the Political Science Department, while Professor Tripurasundari heads the History Department.

According to sources, students have claimed that the conflicts between the two professors have severely impacted academic activities and fostered a hostile atmosphere. With semester exams approaching, students voiced concerns that personal disagreements had led to a neglect of teaching responsibilities.

They accused both professors of deepening student divisions instead of addressing their issues. The protest intensified after Professor Murugesan reacted with verbal abuse when confronted by students regarding his absence from classes.

Over 100 History students gathered at the college entrance, demanding action. The police, led by DSP Shanmugavelan, intervened and assured the protestors that their concerns would be forwarded to the principal.