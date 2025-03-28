Tamil Nadu government declares red soil valley in Bommayarpalayam protected site

VILLUPURAM: The Tamil Nadu government has declared the red soil valley in Bommayarpalayam, Vanur taluk, a protected site, a move welcomed by locals, historians, and researchers.

Announcing the decision during the debate on the Water Resources Department’s budget grant in the Assembly, Minister Durai Murugan said, “The unique geological valley in Bommayarpalayam, located in Vanur taluk of Villupuram district, will be developed and preserved at a cost of Rs 5 crore.”

Archaeology enthusiasts have lauded the government’s initiative. K Senguttuvan, Coordinator of the Villupuram District History and Cultural Council, highlighted the site’s historical importance. “The Bommayarpalayam region naturally contains red soil canyons and is of great archaeological value. In October 2001, a research team led by P Rajendran, then UGC professor-scientist and archaeologist at Kerala University, conducted excavations in the area and discovered a fossil,” he said.