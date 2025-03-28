Tamil Nadu government declares red soil valley in Bommayarpalayam protected site

VILLUPURAM: The Tamil Nadu government has declared the red soil valley in Bommayarpalayam, Vanur taluk, a protected site, a move welcomed by locals, historians, and researchers.
Announcing the decision during the debate on the Water Resources Department’s budget grant in the Assembly, Minister Durai Murugan said, “The unique geological valley in Bommayarpalayam, located in Vanur taluk of Villupuram district, will be developed and preserved at a cost of Rs 5 crore.”
Archaeology enthusiasts have lauded the government’s initiative. K Senguttuvan, Coordinator of the Villupuram District History and Cultural Council, highlighted the site’s historical importance. “The Bommayarpalayam region naturally contains red soil canyons and is of great archaeological value. In October 2001, a research team led by P Rajendran, then UGC professor-scientist and archaeologist at Kerala University, conducted excavations in the area and discovered a fossil,” he said.
He further noted that after one and a half years of study, researchers found a well-fossilised human skull embedded in ferricrete, a sediment that transformed into laterite over thousands of years. The skull, estimated to be over two lakh years old, is considered a crucial find. “Unfortunately, no further research has been conducted in the area since then. More studies could provide valuable insights into the region’s history,” he added.
Despite its historical importance, locals have raised concerns over the site’s neglect and misuse. J Jagadeesan, a resident, said, “People from nearby residential areas dump garbage here and sometimes set it on fire, unaware of the site's significance. On weekends and in the evenings, the area is misused as an open bar, with broken glass bottles littered around. Some even use it as an open-air toilet.”
Residents have also drawn attention to the deteriorating condition of a check dam built decades ago. “We hope the government will not only preserve the valley but also repair the check dam and construct new ones to help improve groundwater levels in and around the locality,” they said.