Tamil Nadu passes resolution against Waqf Bill, urges centre to recall it in toto

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution urging the union government to withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, arguing that it would severely affect the minority Muslim community.

All political parties, including the AIADMK, supported the resolution, whereas BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan opposed it and led her party MLAs to a walkout ahead of the resolution being put to vote.

“People practising all faiths live in harmony in India, and the Constitution gives the rights to people to practise their religions. Popular governments have to preserve this right. Contrary to this, the centre introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in August last year to amend the 1995 Waqf Act, which would severely affect the Muslim community. As such, this House urges the union government to withdraw this Bill in toto,” the resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin said.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) had rejected the amendments proposed by the opposition parties, he said, adding that “against this backdrop, this Bill can be introduced in Parliament at any time. Given the urgency of this matter, we have to register our opposition to it”.

The CM issued a list of reasons why it should be withdrawn. “Through these amendments, the infrastructure of the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards would be changed, and the government’s control over these bodies would increase, infringing on the autonomy of the Waqf institutions,” he said, adding that another amendment which states that only a person who has practised Islam for not less than five years alone could declare a property as Waqf, has led to apprehensions that the Waqf properties of non-Muslims could be termed invalid. The CM charged the Bill proposes to create separate property boards for two sects of Islam.