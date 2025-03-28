TN exports nation’s first semiconductor equipment for advanced memory interface

CHENNAI: In a significant leap for the nascent semiconductor ecosystem in the country, Yield Engineering Systems Inc (YES) has successfully shipped its first VeroTherm Formic Acid Reflow tool — an advanced semiconductor equipment — to a global chip manufacturer.

The cutting-edge equipment, developed at the firm’s manufacturing facility established in September 2024 in Sulur, is the first to be manufactured and exported from the country for High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) — a technology critical for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

Lauding the achievement, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa highlighted the development as a combined result of CM Stalin’s 2024 US trip and the state’s policies. He said, “Our government delivers not just investment commitments and policies, but converts them into real jobs.

Despite global and national challenges, Tamil Nadu is steadfast in its mission to be a global semiconductor hub. That’s why in the TN Budget 2025, the state has announced semiconductor manufacturing parks in Sulur and Palladam under a new Rs 500-crore Semiconductor Mission.”

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy) Secretary S Krishnan said the initiative aligns with the country’s vision of building a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem.

Equipped with advanced technology, YES’s Sulur facility is primed to meet the increasing demand for innovative solutions, including VertaCureT, VerothermT, and VeroFlexT systems for advanced wafer and panel-level packaging applications. YES chairman and CEO Ramakanth Alapati said, “The first shipment underscores our unwavering commitment to strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem.”