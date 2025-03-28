TN Law Minister S Regupathy points out anomaly, asks how can non-Muslims be a part of Waqf body

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Thursday witnessed an intense debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 with the ruling DMK opposing it, while BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan attempting to justify the necessity for such a legislation.

Opposing the resolution moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin, Srinivasan said the centre has introduced this Bill to fix the ‘irregularities’ in the Waqf institutions across the country, on which there have been several complaints. She said the Bill has been introduced within the ambit of the Constitution and the JPC had gathered the views of all stakeholders.

Law Minister S Regupathy asked how non-Muslims could become members of a Muslim body. “This is tantamount to interfering in the affairs of another religion,” he said.

The CM requested the Speaker to give as much time as the BJP MLA wanted on this. However, she said there is a need for a separate discussion to counter the views expressed by others. The DMK has MPs in Parliament and they could raise their objections there, she added.

Responding quickly, the CM said, “Our members (MPs) are not allowed to speak in Parliament as we do in the TN Assembly. That is the difference.”

AIADMK whip S P Velumani alleged that when the JPC visited TN, it ignored many parties. “The Bill gives representation to women and the AIADMK welcomes this. However, the apprehensions that many clauses are against the interests of Muslims are quite fair. So, the AIADMK supports the resolution,” Velumani added.