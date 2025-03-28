TN's Villupuram District Collector announces Rs 2.65 crore to beneficiaries under CM's Entrepreneurship Scheme

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram District Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman on Thursday announced that financial assistance amounting to Rs 2.65 crore has been provided to 138 beneficiaries under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Scheme for the Socio-Economic Development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The initiative aims to promote self-employment and economic progress among marginalised communities.

According to an official release, in the 2023-24 financial year, 94 SC/ST beneficiaries received subsidies totalling Rs 1.70 crore, while in 2024-25, 44 beneficiaries were granted Rs 95.73 lakh. This financial aid, supplemented by bank loans, seeks to uplift economically disadvantaged individuals by enabling them to establish sustainable livelihoods.

During his visit to Villupuram on January 28, Chief Minister M K Stalin personally handed over a subsidy-assisted bank loan sanction order worth Rs 3.70 lakh for an auto-rickshaw to a beneficiary. Ravi, a daily wage worker from Vikravandi taluk, expressed gratitude for the support, stating that he had been renting an auto-rickshaw for over a decade, earning meagre daily wages. With the chief minister’s assistance, he now owns the vehicle with a 35% subsidy, significantly reducing his loan burden. He said the support has provided him with financial stability, allowing him to ensure a steady income for his family while repaying the loan on time.

Acknowledging the chief minister’s vision of inclusive development, Ravi and other beneficiaries conveyed their heartfelt appreciation for the government’s efforts in empowering SC/ST individuals through sustainable livelihood opportunities.