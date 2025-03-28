TNSTC staff say officer abusing them, threaten strike if action not taken

COIMBATORE: Conductors of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) working in Ondipudur branch-1 complain that the branch manager (BM) is forcing them to increase revenue and putting them under stress. The Ondipudur Branch I operates 78 services, including 42 under Vidiyal Payanam (free ride for women) scheme.

A conductor from the branch who did not wish to be named, said the collection has come down due to Vidiyal Payanam and they are being forced to make up for the loss. “On an average, we collect Rs 2, 000-Rs 3, 000 daily in two shifts. The revenue will differ depending on the routes. The branch manager says collection is not enough and abuses us using foul language,” he said.

Another conductor charged that the manager marks employees absent for taking casual leave. He said 60 employees were marked as absent enmasse in the attendance register recently, despite all of them having leave balance. Members of a few unions, including those affiliated to the DMK, staged a protest in front of the depot on Tuesday and Wednesday, seeking the manager’s transfer.

They have threatened to go on strike if action is not taken against the manager within a week. Senior officers of TNSTC Coimbatore region are holding talks with the employees. When contacted, the branch manager Manivannan, said the charges against him were false.

He said a few conductors are working sincerely and generating maximum revenue of Rs 5,500 per day, but many are lethargic. When asked about being absent, several crew members have been going on leave frequently without informing him and it affected the operations.