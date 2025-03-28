Two GCC councillors among four local body representatives sacked by TN government

CHENNAI: The state government, through separate G.Os, has removed four local body elected representatives, including two councillors of Chennai corporation both belonging to DMK, from their posts under section 52 of TN Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998.

KP Chokkalingam (Chennai Corporation Ward 5 councillor) was removed on charges of obstructing infrastructure development and abuse of power. The order said, in September 2024, he objected to road-laying works in Neithal Nagar, stating that there was rainfall on the previous day. He allegedly abused the contractor and officials, questioning how they could proceed with the work. The government sought an explanation from him but found it to be unsatisfactory.

V Babu (Chennai Corporation Ward 189 councillor), was removed for interfering in the provision of providing water connections to the residents in his ward and attacking the officials in an inebriated state. He said that residents should not receive connections unless they meet his assistant. While five contractors were awarded the contract to provide water connections to 4,800 houses, only 180 connections were completed.

Among various charges, Tambaram Ward 40 councillor and Zone 3 chairman C Jayapradeep, who contested independently, was also accused of being partial in allocating funds to various localities in his ward. Usilampatti municipal council chairperson K Sakuntala conducted the statutory meeting of the council in her official chamber instead of the council hall and allegedly gave pre-approval to tenders which should have been decided by the council.