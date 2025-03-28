Two tailors, teacher booked under Pocso in TN

MADURAI: Two tailors and a female teacher were booked under the Pocso Act by the All Women Town Police Station on Thursday, following a complaint filed by a girl student that a male tailor had taken her measurements for stitching uniforms.



The police booked two tailors Bharathi Mohan (62) of Bodi Dharmathupatti and his sister Kaladevi (60) of Ellis Nagar and a female teacher Sara on Thursday. A Class 10 girl student from a private matriculation school in Subramaniyapuram had lodged a complaint that she was allegedly compelled by a female teacher to allow two tailors, one of whom was male, to take her measurements. Even though she refused, the male tailor allegedly touched her body without her permission.



Meanwhile, members of SFI staged a protest in front of the school on Thursday, demanding action against the school management for assigning a male tailor for taking girl students' measurements. They also demanded the police to arrest the two tailors and the female teacher. The police arrested the protesters, and later released them.