Water in Bhavani river turns yellow for 6 km in Coimbatore, PCB suspects algae spread

COIMBATORE: People in Mettupalayam and Sirumugai were in panic as water in the Bhavani River turned yellow near the drinking water pumping station in Sirumugai. A layer was formed on the water surface for over a 6 km stretch of the river.

Residents alleged that the water was contaminated due to discharge of effluent from industries on the river banks and the mixture of sewage water from Mettupalayam. They claimed that the entire area along Bhavani River was reeking. Fish were also found dead in the stretch.

K Subramaniam, coordinator of Kalanjiam Vivasayigal Sangam said, “The Bhavani River is getting polluted each day due to a mixture of effluent from factories especially dyeing units situated on the banks of the river. Four irrigation projects, around 40 drinking water projects use the river water. The contamination from industries and sewage water from the local bodies will affect around 50 lakh people.”

G Sakthivel, president of BJP’s Bhavani River Water Conservation Coordination Committee said, “The water is showing yellow colour due to the presence of toxic material in the stretch. If people use the water, there is a possibility of intestinal diseases and cancer. The authorities should take appropriate action to prevent such incidents.”