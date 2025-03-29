17-year-old girl set ablaze by her ex-boyfriend in Thoothukudi, died

THOOTHUKUDI: A 17-year-old girl from Keela Nambipuram near Ettayapuram, who was allegedly set on fire for refusing to be in a relationship, died at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) in the early hours of Saturday.

A senior police officer told TNIE, "The minor girl died at around 1.30 am without responding to medical treatments at TKMCH. She had suffered 65 percent burn injuries all over the body."

According to sources, the main accused, Santhosh, and the minor victim had been in a relationship when she was living in Paramakudi with her mother, Kaliammal. However, the girl stopped communicating with him after her parents objected. She was then moved to her grandmother's house in Keela Nambipuram. Despite this, Santhosh continued to pursue her, sources said.

On March 23, Santhosh, along with his friend Muthaiah, went to Keela Nambipuram to convince the girl. When she refused, she was allegedly set on fire. Her relatives rushed her to the hospital.

The police had earlier arrested Santhosh and Muthaiah from Paramakudi, suspecting their involvement in pouring kerosene on the girl.

A senior police officer said, "The FIR is likely to be altered invoking sections of murder against the two. Further inquiry is on."