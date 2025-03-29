Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expresses concern over dwindling population in southern states

CHENNAI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed concern about the falling fertility rates in southern India.

Speaking at the All India Research Scholars Summit (AIRSS) 2025, organised at IIT Madras, Naidu said earlier population of India was a problem but now it’s a big advantage for the country and stressed on the need for the South Indian states to focus on managing population rather than working to control it.

“Today South India has a problem with the fertility rate. Tamil Nadu has 1.5 to 1.6 (children per woman), Andhra has 1.5 whereas Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are saving India today by adding more population,” said Naidu.

Emphasising the benefits of a high population, he said Indians can migrate to other countries, offer services and contribute to the economy of the country.

“If we can make stability in population management, even 175 crore or 180 crore, then 20 crore will go globally. In 100 to 150 countries our people will do services and you can see (growth) in the economy,” said Naidu.

He also said that Indians will become the top most influential community in the world by 2047. Countries globally are struggling with problems of ageing population, but India has the benefit of having one of the highest youth populations in the world.