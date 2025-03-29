'Cleanliness Mission to revolutionise solid waste management': TN DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday announced that to create a revolution in the management of solid wastes generated in rural and urban areas of Tamil Nadu, a Cleanliness Mission will be established under the Special Programme Implementation Department.

A sum of Rs 10 crore will be allocated for this initiative from local body funds.

Announcing this while replying to the discussion on the demands for grants for his departments in the Assembly, he said this mission would be environmentally sustainable as well as economically viable.

Udhayanidhi said the Clean Tamil Nadu Company Limited, at present part of the Rural Development Department, would be brought under this mission to integrate rural and urban areas.

This initiative will ensure the creation of sustainable infrastructure and community engagement through innovative approaches to ensure cleanliness and hygiene for all.

The Deputy CM also announced that steps would be taken to launch Vaazhnthu Kattuvom 3.0 in 120 taluks at a total cost of Rs 1,000 crore in collaboration with the World Bank. Vocational-cum-self-employment skill training would be given to 42,000 rural youth at a cost of Rs 66 crore. Besides, livelihood assistance of Rs 25 crore would be given to 2,500 special self-help groups run by ST, elderly people, differently abled and trans persons.

Following the success of the Food Festival held on the Marina in December 2024, five such festivals will be conducted in different zones. The government would ensure that products (worth Rs 400 crore) of SHGs are sold in coming financial year.