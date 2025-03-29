Cracker of a GRH burns ward: Booze fight tops table

MADURAI: While the incidence of burn-injury cases due to firecracker explosions and patient-deaths due to burns has come down significantly, a new pattern of such cases has emerged at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), a tertiary care medical centre in Madurai.

According to a GRH specialist, there’s an increase in self-immolation cases due to domestic violence triggered by alcoholism.

Experts in the plastic surgery department said that apart from firecracker injuries, the hospital data show a new pattern of burn cases wherein fights between couples triggered by husband’s alcoholism many a time ending in self-immolation attempts by wife.

Many times the husband also suffers severe burns while trying to douse the fire to save the spouse. TNIE spoke to the department experts, who got these details based on their enquiries with the burn-injury patients.

Throwing light on the new pattern, Dr S Aram, HOD (plastic surgery), GRH, Madurai, said, “Most of the burn-injury cases are referred from Virudhunagar district - a hub of firecracker production along with Sivakasi. Earlier we got cases wherein a person would have suffered burns as a consequence of dowry harassment and family fights with mother-in law. But now such cases are almost nil.

At present, cases of burns are related to family fights triggered by alcoholic husbands. The domestic fight between couples many times ends in either partner attempting self-immolation. The doctors at GRH have submitted a research paper titled, ‘Change in Scenarios in Burn Injuries’.”