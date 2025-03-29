Isolated crimes being blown out of proportion to defame government: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday charged that certain “anti-Tamil Nadu” and “anti-Tamil“ forces are conspiring to create fear among people by blowing isolated murders or thefts out of proportion and thereby defame the Tamil Nadu police, which is working round the clock to protect the people.

Speaking in the Assembly, he blamed the principal opposition party, the AIADMK, for aiding this plan. He said it is even more saddening that a section of the media is also supporting this.

Later in a post on social media platform X, he said the “conspiracy” behind “setting” such a “narrative” will never materialise.

Stalin’s remarks in the Assembly followed the high drama and the eviction of AIADMK MLAs after their vociferous insistence to raise an issue of urgent public importance during the zero hour, which was not accepted by Speaker M Appavu.

He stressed that the functioning of the police can be assessed only by comparing factual data on the crime incidents during the 10 years of AIADMK rule from 2011-2021 with the present DMK government.