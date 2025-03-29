Isolated crimes being blown out of proportion to defame government: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday charged that certain “anti-Tamil Nadu” and “anti-Tamil“ forces are conspiring to create fear among people by blowing isolated murders or thefts out of proportion and thereby defame the Tamil Nadu police, which is working round the clock to protect the people.
Speaking in the Assembly, he blamed the principal opposition party, the AIADMK, for aiding this plan. He said it is even more saddening that a section of the media is also supporting this.
Later in a post on social media platform X, he said the “conspiracy” behind “setting” such a “narrative” will never materialise.
Stalin’s remarks in the Assembly followed the high drama and the eviction of AIADMK MLAs after their vociferous insistence to raise an issue of urgent public importance during the zero hour, which was not accepted by Speaker M Appavu.
He stressed that the functioning of the police can be assessed only by comparing factual data on the crime incidents during the 10 years of AIADMK rule from 2011-2021 with the present DMK government.
Alleging that there were desperate attempts to malign the reputation of the government, Stalin said everyone knows the kind of riots that happened during the AIADMK regime.
“There has been no such riots under this government. The crime rate is coming down. Swift action is being taken on complaints”.
Stalin said cases are filed against the accused, they are arrested and punishments are ensured, irrespective of their party affiliations and even if they are from the ruling DMK.
He urged Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and the party (BJP) with whom he is desperate to forge an alliance to do “constructive politics” instead of diverting people by spreading rumours that law and order has deteriorated in the state.
Stalin also requested the media not to portray a wrong image about law and order based on a few particular incidents.
“Raise constructive criticism on the government. But do not contribute to tarnishing the image of the Tamil Nadu Police and Tamil Nadu’s reputation of being a peaceful state for the sake of politics,” the CM added.