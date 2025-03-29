Land surface temperature in Chennai, Madurai increased sharply: Report

CHENNAI: The land surface temperature (LST) in major cities such as Chennai and Madurai experienced sharp increases of 6.53°C and 4.5°C, respectively, as per a report launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) South India Annual Convention 2025 on Friday.

The report titled “A Study on Green and Livable Cities in Tamil Nadu” highlights the increasing strain on urban infrastructure. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa was also present at the convention, themed Infra South: Crafting Livable Environments in Indian Cities.

The report assessed six key cities— Chennai, Salem, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Madurai— across 75 parameters. Tamil Nadu’s cities have made notable progress in expanding public transport networks, with several cities exceeding national benchmarks in public transport share. However, the report identified gaps in pedestrian infrastructure. In Chennai, for example, only 18% of roads have proper footpaths.

It further urged cities like Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, and Salem to integrate pedestrian-friendly spaces into their urban planning frameworks, such as comprehensive mobility plans and city development plans. Additionally, Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in India for green buildings, with 1,087 certified projects covering 597 million square feet.