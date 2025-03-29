No court relief for Tamil Nadu health minister in land-grabbing case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to quash a land-grabbing case pending against Tamil Nadu Minister for Health Ma Subramanian.

Justice P Velmurugan, dismissing the petition filed by the minister praying for quashing the case pending before the additional special court for MP/MLA cases, directed the trial court to frame the charges if not done.

He also said the minister has to face the trial and place his contentions before the trial court.

The Guindy police initially registered the land grab case based on a complaint lodged by one Parthiban alleging that Subramanian, had misused his position when he was a corporation councillor and then a mayor, by forging documents to register a housing plot in the name of his wife Kanchana. The plot, according to the complainant, actually belonged to SK Kannan.

Later, the case was transferred to the CB-CID, which held investigations and filed the charge sheet in 2019. Praying for quashing the charge sheet, he approached the High Court.

He had contended that the plot was purchased in 1998, but the complaint was lodged about 20 years later.