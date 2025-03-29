'Rs 25,000-crore PLI scheme a fillip for electronics sector': TN Industries Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: After the union cabinet approved a Rs 25,000-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing electronic components, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa called it a strong endorsement of Tamil Nadu’s strategy to advance in the electronics value chain by expanding into component manufacturing - a mission the state has been actively pursuing for years.

“The union government’s initiative further strengthens our approach and provides a much-needed boost for the sector,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

The PLI scheme aims to enhance electronic component manufacturing in India, focusing on key areas such as batteries, displays, camera modules, and printed circuit boards to strengthen the country’s electronics supply chain and reduce import dependence.

Rajaa said Tamil Nadu’s well-established electronics ecosystem and skilled talent pool have already made the electronics PLI one of the most successful in the country.

“We are confident that these components PLI will also be successful because we have already laid the groundwork, and it is yielding results,” he said.

Josh Foulger, president (electronics), Zetwerk, said strengthening domestic capabilities will not only enhance India’s competitiveness but also ensure a more resilient supply chain.