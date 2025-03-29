Effective awareness brought down SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases, says TN CM

CHENNAI: Effective awareness campaigns and proactive measures led to a decrease in the number of cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by six per cent this year compared to last year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

Also, the areas prone to violence shrunk to 368 in 2024 from 445 in 2021, and this was less than 19 per cent, he said.

Addressing a meeting of the state-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department constituted under his chairmanship, at the Secretariat here, Stalin said shortly after the DMK government took up the reins in 2021, the committee was constituted and three meetings were held.

This panel had 7 MPs belonging to the Adi Dravidar and Tribal communities as members.

His government hiked the amount of compensation given to victims of violence from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh from 2022 and in the last four years, 421 people of violence-affected families have been provided jobs and 649 people have been granted pension.

About Rs 207.26 crore has been given to 17,098 people as compensation, the chief minister said.

During the current year, as part of a new initiative, an assistance centre to report atrocities, help in registration of cases, know the current status of cases, provide remedies and extend legal aid was started and it was functioning well.