'Scrap 6 per cent yearly tax hike': Coimbatore mayor writes to govt

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) monthly council meeting was held at Victoria Hall on Friday. It was presided by Mayor K Ranganayaki.

Stating that they were given the resolution copies on Thursday night, several councillors opposed them, and AIADMK councillors walked out.

Finance and taxation committee chairperson V B Mubasheera justified the delay, citing the workload of officials, and work that needs approval.

Later, 21 councillors, including some from the DMK and its allies, led by Ward 12 councillor Ramamoorthy of CPI, submitted a letter to the mayor and commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran regarding the tax hike.

They demanded that the state government withdraw the six per cent yearly hike of property taxes, reduce the overall taxes by 50%, and refrain from levying a 1% fine for late tax payments. In reply, the mayor said that she has written a letter to the municipal administration minister in this regard.

The civic body, which was struggling to find a potential player for the SWM works for the past 3 months, has now found a private firm based out in Chennai and is all set to give the work order soon.