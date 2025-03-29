Tamil Nadu government increases weavers’ wages for dhoti and saree production

ERODE: The state government has increased wages to powerloom weavers for producing dhoti and saree meant for distribution to PDS cardholders during Pongal festival.

Speaking during the discussion on the demand for grants in the legislative assembly, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi said the wages have been increased from Rs 43.01 to Rs 46.75 for one saree and from Rs 24 to Rs 26.40 for one dhoti.

Similarly, wages for producting school uniforms has been raised from Rs 5.76 to Rs 6.40 per metre for drill type material and from Rs 5.60 to Rs 6.16 per metre for casement type material.

B Kandavel, joint coordinator of Tamil Nadu federation of powerloom associations, said, “We were expecting 30%hike, but the government has given 10% for dhoti and 8% for saree. We are happy and thank the CM and minister. The government should increase wage for sarees by another 2 %. Similarly, the government has also increased the wages for school uniforms,” he added.

According to the association, 5.4 lakh power looms are operating in the state. The last wage revision was done in 2019. The wages for school uniform was last revised in 2007.